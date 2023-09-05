Recycling drop boxes will be placed at Save the Dunes headquarters in Michigan City, the Indiana Dunes State Park campground, and the Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s Meadowbrook Nature Preserve in Valparaiso.
Save the Dunes has started a year-long drive to collect and recycle 1,000 pounds of loose plastic films. It will be used to construct a bench to honor Jeanette Neagu, former organization president.
Photo provided / Save the Dunes
Recycling drop boxes will be placed at Save the Dunes headquarters in Michigan City, the Indiana Dunes State Park campground, and the Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s Meadowbrook Nature Preserve in Valparaiso.
MICHIGAN CITY — To honor a local environmental advocate, Save the Dunes will recycle a half ton of loose plastic to make a special tribute, and is calling on area residents for their support.
On Sept. 5, the environmental advocacy group started a year-long drive to collect and recycle loose plastics. Partnering with decking company NexTrex, which uses recycled plastics and other materials to make its products, Save the Dunes is looking to collect 1,000 pounds of plastic film for use in the construction of a bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.