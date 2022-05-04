La Lumiere senior Lauren Jaracz reacts during a game of Hedbanz during a School Buddies activity period at Handley. The School Buddy program is part of the community service aspect of La Lumiere students’ educations.
La Lumiere junior Delaney Killeen plays a board game with her school buddy at Handley Elementary School on March 30. About 15 students from La Lumiere visit their younger “Buddies” on Wednesdays.
Photos provided / Evan Cobb, La Lumiere Schools
La Lumiere sophomore Will Ruzskowski helps tie his school buddy’s shoe during a School Buddies activity period at Handley.
