Four local organizations, with the help of an anonymous benefactor, are teaming up to make instruction at the School of American Music in Three Oaks, Michigan, affordable to all students in Northwest Indiana. From left are Chuck Steck, local representative for Drew's Gift of Music, Donna Mitchell, SAM executive director, and Sandra Young and Jaunda Knellers, past co-presidents of the La Porte Service League.
THREE OAKS, Mich. – The School of American Music provides professional-level music instruction to students of all ages with a promise that tuition will be affordable and students who need scholarships will receive them.
And with some help from an anonymous donor and other groups, SAM said that promise will now be available to budding musicians in Northwest Indiana.
