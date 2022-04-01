NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — “From Classical to Jazz,” a pairing of solo violin and the Great American Jazz Songbook, will be presented by the School of American Music on Sunday, April 24, in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The Free Family Concert will feature locals Nic Orbovich of Michigan City on violin, Ron Spears of Union Pier on electric guitar, and Dino Jackson on French horn.

