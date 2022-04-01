Nic Orbovich will perform his own arrangement of “Recitativo alla Fantasia,” “Chaconne” by Bach, “Caprice in G Major” by Vieuxtemps and “Sonata for Violin” by Vivaldi at the free SAM concert in New Buffalo.
Photos provided / School of American Music
Ron Spears of Union Pier will perform with Duo Jazz, a fusion of electric guitar and French horn.
Dino Jackson will perform on French horn with the duo on selections from the American Jazz Songbook.
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — “From Classical to Jazz,” a pairing of solo violin and the Great American Jazz Songbook, will be presented by the School of American Music on Sunday, April 24, in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The Free Family Concert will feature locals Nic Orbovich of Michigan City on violin, Ron Spears of Union Pier on electric guitar, and Dino Jackson on French horn.
