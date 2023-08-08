Ram on the Run – or “Vincent van Goat” – was a gift to the city from art advocate Don Babcock and Roger Kerr of Blue Moon Vintage Market in Westville. It is located in Washington Park, across the street from the zoo.
Connected by Maureen Gray uses what appear to be two different metals, basically the same material – only with different surfaces, which she calls a metaphor for the similarities of humankind. It is located at 4th and Franklin streets.
Ram on the Run – or “Vincent van Goat” – was a gift to the city from art advocate Don Babcock and Roger Kerr of Blue Moon Vintage Market in Westville. It is located in Washington Park, across the street from the zoo.
Photos provided / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
Moon Spirit by Tess Little has spherical and circular elements suggesting laws of gravity, symmetry and planetary movement. It is located at U.S. 12 and Michigan Boulevard.
Eye of the Storm was created by Michael Magnotta, whose sculptures typically begin with a trip to a metal yard where he rescues shapes and textures. It is located at 9th and Franklin streets.
Connected by Maureen Gray uses what appear to be two different metals, basically the same material – only with different surfaces, which she calls a metaphor for the similarities of humankind. It is located at 4th and Franklin streets.
MICHIGAN CITY — “How can we make sure public art will continue to keep Michigan City moving forward with incredible place makers and dynamic sights?” asked Don Babcock, long-time community public art enthusiast.
“One proven way is to continue to add substantial works to the collection of sculptures the Michigan City Public Art Committee (MAC) already has on display for the enjoyment of all,” said CarolAnn Brown, committee member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.