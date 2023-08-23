La PORTE – By 11 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature in La Porte was 85 and the heat index was 95. Wanatah and Westville were at 86, with indices of 98. And the heat was just starting to crank up.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for virtually all of northern Indiana, including La Porte County. It will continue until 11 p.m. Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices of 105 or above anticipated.
According to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office, it's just the seventh Excessive Heat Watch the office has issued since 2011 and the first to be issued in August.
Nationwide, more than 100 million people are under heat alerts from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast as record-breaking temperatures continue through the end of the week, according to the Weather Service.
"A searing August heat wave is forecast to continue ... underneath a potent upper-level ridge anchored over the Mid-Mississippi Valley, which will drive oppressive heat from the central U.S. to Gulf Coast States," the NWS forecast discussion said.
"High temperatures throughout these areas are forecast to reach into the upper 90s and low 100s through Thursday before a cold front dropping south begins to usher in cooler temperatures over the Upper Midwest on Friday.
"When factoring in brutal humidity levels, maximum heat indices could approach 120 degrees. While it is not uncommon for August to feature dangerous heat, these temperatures are extremely anomalous and likely to break numerous daily and potentially monthly records.
"Very warm overnight temperatures Wednesday, only dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s, will compound the impacts associated with this potentially deadly heat wave.
"It is imperative to take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors, as temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
"Remember, heat is the number-one-weather-related cause of death in the United States."
Temperatures in La Porte reached 92 with a heat index of 108 at 4 p.m. Wednesday; Westville reached 93, with a heat index of 110. Lake cooling held Michigan City to a high of 89, with an index of 102.
In La Porte County, where temperatures will flirt with 100 on Thursday afternoon before the cool front comes through overnight, cooling centers will be available for residents needing to beat the heat.
The city of La Porte opened cooling centers Wednesday that will remain open Thursday, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.
“With real feel temperatures expected to hit 110 degrees over the next couple of days, the need for cooling centers is critical,” he said.
“Heat this excessive is a lot for anyone, but elderly people and those with heart conditions or breathing issues are especially at risk. Please check on neighbors and loved ones, and encourage those in need to take advantage of this important resource.”
The following locations will be open to the public:
- La Porte City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- La Porte Fire Station 3, 710 Daytona St., 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Station will be evacuated in event of fire call.)
- La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- La Porte Park & Rec Office, 250 Pine Lake Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Center Twp. Trustee’s Office, 1108 W. SR 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dermody said anyone in need of help after hours may contact the La Porte Police Department's non-emergency line at 219-362-6205.
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100, so if you must be outdoors, “please use necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses and drink plenty of fluids.
“Please check up on at risk friends, family, and neighbors. Pay close attention to your children’s outdoor activities. And as a final reminder, remember your pets as they feel the heat too. You should never leave pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
For those needing relief, the mayor said cooling stations will be available at:
- Michigan City Fire and Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Michigan City Police Department, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- MC City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Michigan City Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
