FAIR OAKS — A school bus driver suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a semi Thursday night on I-65 in Jasper County, while the driver of the semi truck involved in the crash is now behind bars.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about a crash involving a school bus and semi truck on northbound I-65, two miles north of the Fair Oaks exit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.