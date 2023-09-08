It took first responders several hours to extricate the driver of a school bus from the wreckage after a crash on I-65 in Jasper County on Thursday night. The driver suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Indiana State Police.
The bus, which had no passengers, was found in a ditch on the right side of the interstate. The driver of the semi involved in the crash drove away and was later arrested at a nearby truck stop, according to ISP.
Photos provided / Indiana State Police
FAIR OAKS — A school bus driver suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a semi Thursday night on I-65 in Jasper County, while the driver of the semi truck involved in the crash is now behind bars.
At about 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about a crash involving a school bus and semi truck on northbound I-65, two miles north of the Fair Oaks exit.
