A Hammond firefighter looks over the Indiana Toll Road overpass at the cab of a semi truck which went over the bridge into the Calumet River early Friday. The driver was found clinging to a bridge support and was taken to a hospital.
While the semi tractor fell into the river, the trailer remained wedged between the lanes of the Toll Road. It took several hours to remove it, and engineers were assessing damage to the bridge as of Friday afternoon.
Photos provided / Indiana State Police
HAMMOND — A semi truck fell off an overpass on the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond early Friday, damaging a median wall and possibly the bridge, and leaving the westbound lanes closed as of Friday afternoon, according to state police.
The crash left the semi trailer wedged in the opening between lanes, while the tractor fell into the Calumet River below.
