MICHIGAN CITY — Westbound traffic on the Indiana Toll Road was backed up for hours Thursday morning after a semi truck was destroyed by a fire just west of Michigan City.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which had traffic diverted to U.S. 421 for about two hours, and left only one lane open throughout the morning, according to the Toll Road.

