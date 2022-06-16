A semi truck caught fire early Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road, just west of Michigan City. Both the tractor and trailer were destroyed, and fuel in the tanks was allowed to burn off to avoid a potential HazMat spill.
Traffic backs up behind Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department vehicles working the fire near the 37-mile marker on the Toll Road. Firefighters from Coolspring Township, The Pine and Westville also responded.
Photo provided / Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Dept.
A semi truck caught fire early Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road, just west of Michigan City. Both the tractor and trailer were destroyed, and fuel in the tanks was allowed to burn off to avoid a potential HazMat spill.
Photos provided / Pines Fire Dept.
A firefighter surveys what was left of the truck after the fire, which closed all of I-90 for about two hours and delayed traffic for more than four hours. No injuries were reported.
Photo provided / Pines Fire Dept.
Traffic backs up behind Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department vehicles working the fire near the 37-mile marker on the Toll Road. Firefighters from Coolspring Township, The Pine and Westville also responded.
Photo provided / Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Dept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.