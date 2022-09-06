THREE OAKS, Mich. — Harbor Country Opera will be presenting Romanian tenor Emanuel-Christian Caraman during Serenata, an Evening of Song for Tenor, Violin and Piano at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan, on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Caraman has performed the title role in “L’Amico Fritz” at the Miami Lyric Opera, and made his debut in 2009 in Bucharest, and has appeared with Die Deutsche Kammer-philharmonie, Northwest Symphony Orchestra, Chicago’s New Philharmonic Orchestra, the Los Angeles Opera, Miami Lyric Opera and several others, according to event organizer Robert Swan of Rolling Prairie.
