La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are commending residents for exercising caution amid hazardous road conditions this Christmas weekend when the county experienced blizzard-like weather and as much as 14-inches of snow.

Yet rescue workers still had to respond to numerous driver-related emergencies resulting from the snow and below zero temperatures.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.