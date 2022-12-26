Drivers who parked their cars outside overnight were met with a frightful sight in the morning: Their vehicles buried under snow. Luckily, the snow wasn’t heavy enough to make the job of cleaning them off difficult.
A La Porte County Highway Department truck plows through the snow late Friday night in Michigan City, making sure commuters have safer driving conditions Saturday morning.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
As the temperature dropped overnight, Trail Creek froze quickly. These late-migrating geese casually stroll across the frozen creek as the snow flies around them.
The lake front is almost invisible due to the high winds blowing snow across the frozen mouth of Trail Creek.
Brave commuters make their daily drive Saturday morning in spite of the snow flurries.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
The new South Shore Double Track got a taste of the winters to come as snow covers the tracks and new landing platforms.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are commending residents for exercising caution amid hazardous road conditions this Christmas weekend when the county experienced blizzard-like weather and as much as 14-inches of snow.
Yet rescue workers still had to respond to numerous driver-related emergencies resulting from the snow and below zero temperatures.
