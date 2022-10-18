CHESTERTON — A shoplifting spree in Michigan City and Chesterton on Friday afternoon ended with a high-speed pursuit on I-94 that left four women behind bars, according to authorities.
Two women from Illinois and one from Wisconsin were arrested on charges of theft in connection with a “coordinated shoplifting at the CVS in Chesterton,” following a vehicle pursuit on I-94 on Friday afternoon, according to Chesterton Police.
At about 3:18 p.m. officers were dispatched to the CVS at 505 E. CR-1100N in Chesterton in response to a report of three women shoplifting, then fleeing in a gray or silver minivan on State Road 49, according to police.
Prior to arriving at the CVS, the officers were advised that a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy had spotted the suspect vehicle and was pursuing it on westbound I-94.
Outside the CVS, officers found “a pile of high-dollar skin care products along with several shopping bags and a jean jacket” on the ground.
A customer told the officers “he had witnessed the three girls walk to Aisle No. 3 and begin loading item after item into the large bags they had brought with them,” CPD said. “As he alerted the managers, the three girls rushed out the front door with multiple bags in hand.
“[The customer] was able to grab a bag on the shoulder of one, causing her to drop the bag, spilling the stolen items, and wriggle out of her coat before fleeing in the minivan,” according to police.
The Sheriff’s deputy had been on patrol in the area of SR 49 and 1100N when he observed a silver Toyota minivan northbound on SR 49 change lanes in front of him without signaling, causing the officer “to brake to avoid a collision,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The minivan’s driver was in the act of accelerating to a speed of 70 mph in a 50 mph zone when the deputy was advised that three subjects in a silver minivan were fleeing from the CVS, prompting him to follow the van, with emergency lights and siren activated, as it merged onto westbound I-94, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The van reached speeds of up to 118 mph on I-94 before the driver exited at Ripley Street in Lake Station and ran off the road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The four occupants of the minivan were returned to Chesterton, where two told officers that prior to the incident at CVS they had “stolen from Walgreen’s in Michigan City,” according to CPD.
“When asked why they stole all of the items, they claimed it was for ‘personal use.’ However, the volume and value would certainly suggest re-distribution,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A total of 271 items of merchandise were recovered, with a value of $9,289, CPD said. Almost all of the items were from the CVS.
Three of the four were charged with theft: 21-year-old Shariona Smith of Lomira, Wisconsin; 23-year-old Arishanta Turner of Chicago; and 22-year-old Makayla Harris of Chicago, CPD said.
The fourth occupant had remained in the vehicle during the incident and was not charged in connection with the shoplifting. She was charged with possession of marijuana, along with the other three, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Smith, the driver of the minivan, was also charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, the Sheriff’s Office said. All four were taken to the Porter County Jail.
