MICHIGAN CITY – Is your home one of those that lights up the whole neighborhood during the holiday season? The La Porte County Herald-Dispatch and NIPSCO are looking for some of the best light displays in La Porte County for the Deck the House Holiday Lights contest.
Just submit a color photo of your display for a chance to win a $250 credit on your NIPSCO bill. Photos must be received by Friday, Dec. 16, and judging will take place at the Herald-Dispatch office, with the winner to be announced by Dec. 20.
