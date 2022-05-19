Michigan City High School student Joshua Cummings, who is completing the modern machine technology program at the A.K. Smith Career Center, is surprised with a $2,500 scholarship on "CTE Signing Day" as La Porte County CTE Director Delincia Smith cheers. Cummings has accepted a position with MC Tool and Die, and can use the funds to purchase tools or further his education in machining.
Six students from the Construction Technology program have signed agreements with the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Carpenters Union. From left are Josiah Ross (Michigan City High School), Reyes Steppe (Westville High School), Delaney Messer (La Porte High School), Orion Bennett (MCHS) and Mikye Williams (MCHS). Not pictured is Nathan Jackson of MCHS.
La Porte County CTE and South Central student Connor Brandy, who is finishing the Modern Machine Technology program, has accepted a position with KTR Corporation. From left are Jody Mashe of KTR, Smith, Brandy and machine technology instructor Chris Smith.
Photos provided / Michigan City Area Schools
Luke Osburn and Matthew Knight, both of South Central High School, sign letters of intent to join IBEW Local 531 during the ceremony.
