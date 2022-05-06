Sixteen new firefighters, including six from the Michigan City Fire Department and one from the Cass-Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, recently completed the rigorous 10-week training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation.
VALPARAISO — Michigan City residents will be a little safer after six members of the Michigan City Fire Department were among 16 new firefighters to graduate from the area’s fire training academy.
The firefighters, representing six Northwest Indiana departments, celebrated completion of the rigorous 10-week training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation in Valparaiso on April 28.
