Firefighter Michael Mulcrone, pictured left, teaches Miah Trute how to properly perform chest compressions on a mannequin. The proper ratio of chest compressions to breaths, according to Mulcrone, is 30 compressions and two breaths.
Mulcrone demonstrates to class attendees on how to properly use an AED when someone is going into cardiac arrest. Thanks to advances in technology, Mulcrone said, AEDs now have voice prompts that users can follow without fear of improper use due to no training.
Mulcrone demonstrates the proper way to perform chest compressions on a person. Mulcrone stated that the proper rhythm is between 100 and 120 beats per second and that the compressions allow oxygenated blood to flow through the body.
Thanks to grants from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte County, the La Porte Fire Department was able to purchase CPR mannequins for practice. These dummies are built to simulate actual choking victims and have indicators to show if the trainee is performing compressions properly.
Firefighter Mulcrone speaks to the attendees on the importance of acting quickly in the even someone goes into cardiac arrest. Mulcrone stated that the longer that a person waits to help, the lower the chance of survival of a victim becomes.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
La PORTE — Some came to potentially help their students, others to protect the children they care for, and some just to know they would be prepared in case of an emergency.
The La Porte City Fire Department opened its series of free classes with two sessions on Saturday with a goal of teaching citizens how to perform CPR and potentially save someone who goes into cardiac arrest.
