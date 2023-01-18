La PORTE — Some came to potentially help their students, others to protect the children they care for, and some just to know they would be prepared in case of an emergency.

The La Porte City Fire Department opened its series of free classes with two sessions on Saturday with a goal of teaching citizens how to perform CPR and potentially save someone who goes into cardiac arrest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.