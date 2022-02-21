MICHIGAN CITY — In order to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line will be implementing a long-term busing schedule for passengers between the Dune Park and Carroll Avenue stations, the company announced Monday.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, and lasting through the fall, busing between the stations will be ongoing for all weekday and weekend trains. Dune Park to Carroll Avenue bus service will operate on the regular SSL train time schedule.
