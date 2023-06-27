MICHIGAN CITY — Some Michigan City Area Schools students, after earning their sea legs, can now look forward to sailing the waters of Lake Michigan.

At a cookout on Friday, June 23, members of the South Shore Sailing School congratulated and recognized MCAS middle school students for completing a course that taught students the ins and outs of sailing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.