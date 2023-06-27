Student pose for a picture after receiving awards for their participation in the program. Lynn Duttlinger, treasurer of the South Shore Sailing School, said everything that the kids learned on the water is related to STEM, such as calculating the angle of the wind and determining buoyancy.
Instructors line up to hand out certificates to students who participated in the program. The middle schoolers participated in the morning program, while other students took part in afternoon sessions.
An instructor pulls in a small crew of Michigan City Area School middle school students who spent the morning out on the water Friday. They were part of the inaugural class of 13 students who learned everything from nautical terminology to properly tying knots to how to navigate a boat properly.
A crew of Michigan City Area Schools middle schoolers navigates a sailboat on Friday, the final day of a program with the South Shore Sailing School to teach students the ropes of sailing.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Students navigate the boat up to the dock, one of the things they learned in the program during the first year of a new partnership between the school and MCAS to teach sailing to students.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Duttlinger ties a knot to secure a boat to a pier. Students learned, along with proper sailing terminology, a number of knots in order to secure different parts of their boat.
A student receives a certificate for his participation in the school. Each student received a certificate of completion that also described a personality trait that stuck out amongst the instructors.
MICHIGAN CITY — Some Michigan City Area Schools students, after earning their sea legs, can now look forward to sailing the waters of Lake Michigan.
At a cookout on Friday, June 23, members of the South Shore Sailing School congratulated and recognized MCAS middle school students for completing a course that taught students the ins and outs of sailing.
