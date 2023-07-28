CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project is getting closer to the finish line, with officials saying nearly 80% of the work is now complete.

"We are nearing the home stretch here. Now as you go all the way out and down into Gary, you'll see the project's underway, tracks being built, catenary being erected, platforms up, bridges dropped in," South Shore President Mike Noland said during Monday’s Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board meeting.

