Contractors put up some of the railing along the South Shore tracks along 11th Street in Michigan City. NICTD says the work is progressing well, and trains should be running between Michigan City and Dune Park this fall.
The new Miller Station in Gary is nearly complete as the South Shore eyes a spring completion of the entire project. Work is also set to begin this year on the new mixed-use station project at 11th and Franklin in Michigan City.
Photos provided / NICTD
Catenary lines are placed near the 11th Street station in Michigan City as work continues on the Double Track. Work is about 80% complete and full service is expected to resume in the spring of 2024.
NICTD contractors work along the Norfolk Southern Bridge in Burns Harbor. The stretch of the South Shore from Dune Park to Gary will be the last to be completed.
CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project is getting closer to the finish line, with officials saying nearly 80% of the work is now complete.
"We are nearing the home stretch here. Now as you go all the way out and down into Gary, you'll see the project's underway, tracks being built, catenary being erected, platforms up, bridges dropped in," South Shore President Mike Noland said during Monday’s Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board meeting.
