Washington Park went green when Michigan City moved the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade to Fedder’s Alley in 2021 because of the pandemic. Visitors were invited to drive-through the “reverse parade” while the floats, bands, dancers and characters – including this member of the Michiana Clowns dressed as a leprechaun and offering to do tricks and provide treats – stood along the side of the road. This Saturday the parade will be held in a traditional format.
Local magician Matt Kalita, seen here performing tricks for students at the Rock the Block Back to School Rally, will be hosting a free show at the Michigan City Public Library following the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.
Photos by Joshua Vaughn
MICHIGAN CITY — Get ready to show your brightest, darkest or greenest greens, because this Saturday the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning, accompanied by a smorgasbord of other holiday activities in the heart of the city.
