La PORTE — The city of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park.
The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous at noon, with beverages provided and food available for purchase from Kostka Krave. The program includes social time, annual awards and an update on the clearing of the Calumet River.
