More than 2 inches of rain fell in a couple of hours early Saturday, backing up storm sewers in some area of La Porte, including the area near Circle Drive and Holcomb Street. The storms also brought down trees, blocking some streets and knocking out power across the county.
NIPSCO crews had a busy weekend, with more than 40,000 outages reported at the height of the storm Saturday. By Monday afternoon only about 200 customers were still without power, none of those in La Porte County.
A utility pole leans precariously over power lines after being sheared by strong winds Saturday. Along with the 40,000 NIPSCO customers without power, I&M reported 20,000 outages in Southwest Michigan and northern Indiana.
Photo provided / City of La Porte
Photo provided / NIPSCO
Image shows the storm moving in from Lake Michigan early Saturday looking east from Indiana Dunes State Park. Parts of the park were without power for much of the weekend.
Photo provided / Indiana Dunes State Park
A large branch crashed through the windshield of a car in La Porte, according to the National Weather Service, which reported winds of 60 to 70 mph in some areas of northern Indiana.
Photo provided / National Weather Service / Andrew Bordner
La PORTE — After a wild weekend that included torrential downpours, strong winds and power outages, La Porte County residents woke up to a much more comfortable week on Monday.
At least three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in the Chicago suburbs, and while La Porte County escaped that threat, thousands of customers lost power during the storm that started early Saturday, and continued on and off through the weekend.
