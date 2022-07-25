La PORTE — After a wild weekend that included torrential downpours, strong winds and power outages, La Porte County residents woke up to a much more comfortable week on Monday.

At least three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in the Chicago suburbs, and while La Porte County escaped that threat, thousands of customers lost power during the storm that started early Saturday, and continued on and off through the weekend.

