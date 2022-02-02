La PORTE — With its housing analysis complete, Vibrant Communities of La Porte County is working to unlock growth in the county via a push for new housing and new households.
"To be honest, our neighbors are growing and we're not. What that really means to us, as taxpayers, is there's fewer people to pay for the existing services and infrastructure," said Maggi Spartz, president of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
"If we want to keep our taxes in line, we need to get more growth here. Basically, the time is now to collaborate for more vibrant communities."
Spartz talked about the efforts of Vibrant Communities of La Porte County and shared some of the highlights of the initiative’s recent housing study at the Jan. 24 La Porte Rotary meeting.
Vibrant Communities, said Spartz, was a process initiated in the fall of 2019 to develop a county-wide action agenda. It was led by the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Unity Foundation.
"This serves as a roadmap toward making each community of La Porte County more prosperous," she said.
The last such initiative, a process called Take Charge, was done 30 years ago.
Vibrant Communities has been working with Planning NEXT, which is identifying programs, projects and policies to fund as part of a countywide Action Agenda.
"They really understood our region and the fact that we're a big giant county with lots of communities," Spartz said.
She added that La Porte County is filled with diverse communities, and they worked hard to be inclusive.
"Our sessions were placed all over the county. We also reached out and had special meetings with racial groups – the Black community, the Hispanic community, youth, LGBTQ, homeless and more," she said.
Three themes emerged: People, Prosperity and Place. Action items in these categories are being addressed, one of which is the housing study
To address the county's housing needs, they partnered with the La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development and contracted Indianapolis-based Greenstreet Ltd. as a consultant.
"We engaged a lot of people from non-profits, government and private groups. It was a very interesting group to bring together. We had meetings sometimes where nobody wanted to leave the room. It was the first time people really had the chance to talk about this and think about it," Spartz said.
They found that housing needs have changed because the population demographics have changed.
Thirty percent of households in La Porte County now are single people versus 12% 50 years ago, Spartz said.
"The days of building single family detached homes for nuclear families has changed. Now they're just smaller households."
But, Spartz said, "We haven't really changed at what kind of housing we're building."
The study also revealed that there is a Mirage of Affordability.
Spartz said that while there is old and cheap housing stock in the county, more than half of low-income households pay more than they should for rent or a mortgage.
"If you live on $1,000 of retirement income from Social Security and you paid $800 a month for rent, what's left? It just puts good housing out of touch."
One in four households in La Porte County had what is considered a housing problem – either paying too much rent or there is something wrong with the housing. One in two in Black households faced at least one of these problems.
The county's population has also been stagnant for 40 years, said Spartz.
"If we don't build more housing, we're definitely not going to grow. We need better options for low-income families and upper income families to unlock our potential growth."
The county's economic development officials, noted Spartz, are working to bring in high-tech jobs.
"For each one of those jobs, there are five additional jobs created. Of those five additional jobs, two will be professional jobs while others will be non-professional like servers and store clerks. You need a place for those people to live," Spartz said.
Part of the study includes an action agenda that consists of:
- Establishing a Vision for Housing Growth
- Building a Spectrum of Housing to Unlock Growth
- Establishing a Housing Trust Fund
- Supporting Commercial Centers with Dense, Walkable Housing
- Managing Growth at the Edge
- Continuing the Conversation
They "envision La Porte County's cities, towns and rural communities to be vibrant places with welcoming, growing and diverse housing and neighborhood options to meet the needs of existing and future residents," according to the mission statement.
"If we have a vision, then we can hold our public officials accountable," Spartz said.
There are positive signs, she said, which include the area's natural beauty, and promising recent housing and employer announcements.
A recent success is The Banks, a mixed-use residential and retail development being constructed in NewPorte Landing in La Porte.
"Now you know why they're sold out – because there's such a demand for this," Spartz said.
"We all think, who is going to live there? You know who lives there? Millennials and empty-nesters. They want to just have a place to hang out until they figure out what their next move is. There are people that are going to move in there," she added.
Spartz cited a few initiatives by the city of La Porte to potentially increase housing, including the Beachwood Lakes area and a land swap between the city and the La Porte Community School Corp. that will move the district's bus barn and open the area for development.
"For the actual taxpayers of La Porte, it's called infill where you'll take existing property ... and make multi-family options," Spartz said.
The housing study presentations can be viewed on the Vibrant Communities website at vibrantlpcounty.com /resources/people/.
"We want you to talk about these things. Eventually we need everybody to be familiar and be supportive of these kinds of things," Spartz said.
"We still get some NIMBYism – 'Oh I don't want an apartment complex next to my single-family home.' Maybe you don't, but as a community we need more housing options."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.