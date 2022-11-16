WESTVILLE — At one point in her 2022 study exploring the unification process that created Purdue University Northwest, Kayla Vasilko quoted an employee saying it was more “a hostile takeover of the smaller Westville campus by the larger Calumet campus” than an equal merger, as initially promised.
For the Westville campus, formerly known as Purdue North Central, this included:
Loss of 1,982 full-time core undergraduate students
A decrease in completable bachelor degree programs from 24 to seven
Loss of the campus bookstore and decrease in student services
Loss of programs with area schools
A decrease in credit hours from 52,105 at Westville alone in 2014 to 51,347 between both campuses in 2021
An estimated burden of $1,637.44 per semester for Westville students traveling to Hammond for course completion
Titled “How Not to Unify: A Sociological and Semiotic Analysis of a University Merger, Perceived Actions, and the Resulting Impact,” the study examines how the 2016 merger of the campuses, 38 miles apart, inordinately affected the PNC campus, its students and surrounding community.
Vasilko, a PNW student, said she came to the Westville campus in 2017, a year after unification, as an undergraduate because of the positive stories she’d heard about student support. That was her initial experience, but things changed.
“When class registration opened each semester after my first, I noticed fewer and fewer classes being offered, as well as services being reduced (e.g., shorter hours at the bookstore or Dean of Students Office, reduced staffing at the Counseling Center),” she said.
“I started witnessing students have to drop out or delay graduation because of a lack of class offerings and watched many regular Westville employees disappear to Hammond. Before long, the campus felt almost completely empty.”
She said she heard this was due to a lack of interest among prospective students, and failure by staff to positively promote the campus. But she didn’t think that was the whole story.
After she graduated in 2021, she returned to PNW for her master’s degree, and took an independent study program. The study resulted from that effort.
According to her study, between 2011-21, PNW as a whole lost 6,244 core undergraduate students, more than its current full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate enrollment of 6,242.
But the merger appeared to have affected Westville more, as prior to unification, between 2011-16, Westville lost only 400 core undergraduate students compared to Hammond’s 1,867. After unification, Westville lost almost as many as Hammond, 1,982 compared to 1,995.
Essentially, the total core undergraduate enrollment between both campuses dropped from about 10,000 in 2016 to 6,000 in 2022, according to enrollment data included in her study.
But there was more. Vasilko said despite initial promises that Westville students could complete their coursework there, following the merger they started having to travel to Hammond, incurring a financial burden of more than $1,600 per semester (travel and lost wages). This would have further dropped enrollment for financially struggling students.
In her study, Vasilko argued the unification process resulted from an abrupt decision by Purdue President Mitch Daniels, after he took an eight-minute helicopter ride between campuses (rather than a 45-minute drive) and judged them too close.
The decision also affected the surrounding community.
Interviewed in the study was Michigan City Area Schools Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins, who said PNW’s involvement in her schools had become almost non-existent since unification.
Before the merger, the Westville campus not only helped her schools attain STEM accreditation, but was involved in such efforts as the Lunch & Learn program, and encouraged parents and community members to attend campus events and programs, Eason Watkins said.
In response to Vasilko’s study, Scipes, now professor emeritus of sociology, said she utilized enrollment numbers from PNW’s Office of Institution Research Fact Book, so they should be accurate.
He said prior to unification, “the drop in enrollment was much greater at Hammond. Westville was thriving …”
“This counters rumors at Hammond – which, among some, persist today – that unification was intended to ‘save’ Westville; Westville was in better shape than Hammond at the time ...”
Scipes said there was also an exodus of staff because of unification in the College of Humanities, Education and Society Sciences at Westville, amounting to a loss of 52 courses.
And despite a recent observable increase in student numbers, he said PNW has publicly announced it didn’t expect enrollment in Westville to stabilize for three or four years.
And that’s not including a population decrease expected to hit the county in 2025 due to the 2008-09 Great Recession.
Lee Artz, director of the PNW Center for Global Studies, and one of the sources cited in Vasilko’s work, said the completed study was eye-opening, especially in how it underscored the failure of the merger to live up to promises.
He also noted that despite claims to the contrary, the student body decrease doesn’t coincide with a shrinking population in surrounding communities.
He said Lake, La Porte, Porter and Starke counties have actually been growing. And the region’s high school graduation rate has also grown by almost 8 percent. However, 30 percent of those graduates enroll in universities out of state.
“I understand that the pandemic, related economic issues, online courses, and fewer HS graduates choosing college has affected enrollment. However, the added impact of the public’s negative perception of the merger and its outcome has only made things worse,” Artz said.
When the Herald-Dispatch reached out for a response from PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon, Associate Vice Chancellor Kris Falzone responded on behalf of the university.
She said PNW has just begun its seventh academic year and “has moved well beyond unification in operations and in the identity of the university to our students and the community.
“In fall 2022, PNW has welcomed one of its largest freshman classes and an increasingly diverse student body. PNW actively recruits the eastern areas of the Northwest Indiana region and highlights the Westville experience to those prospective students.”
She also said PNW is still positively impacting nearby communities.
“Collectively with the main Hammond campus, PNW accounts for nearly $746 million in gross regional product and supports 10,494 jobs,” she said.
Falzone also said PNW is committed to the sustainability of the Westville campus by aligning academic programs with student interest.
“Academic program offerings reflect current employer needs in Porter and La Porte counties, and PNW’s historical and current enrollment data,” she said.
“PNW also is actively working to offer physical facility space at the Westville campus for community and private events, with rental fees.”
