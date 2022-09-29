Dorene Martinson of First Teachers Credit Union, left, and Major Becky Simmons of the Michigan City Salvation Army stuff bags of groceries which were purchased by shoppers and donated to the Salvation Army Food Pantry on Sept. 24 at Al's Supermarket in Karwick Plaza.
Photos provided / Salvation Army of Michigan City
Volunteers are shown outside the bus at the Al's on Franklin Street, which also took part in the Stuff-A-Bus campaign. Martinson said more than 11,000 pounds of food was donated, the most since 2015.
The donated food restocked the shelves of the Salvation Army pantry at a critical time with the holidays approaching. The same shelves had been nearly bare before the annual event.
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Salvation Army's annual Stuff A Bus event was a huge success and has added critical food supplies to its pantry shelves.
The Sept. 24 event yielded big results compared to the last several years, according to Dorene Martinson, marketing director for First Trust Credit Union, which has the lead role in organizing this event.
