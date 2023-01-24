Employees of Sullair in Michigan City write their signatures on a special air compressor that will be donated to the American Rental Association. The ARA will auction it off and proceeds will go to educational initiatives and disaster relief grants for those in the rental industry. The air compressor is valued at $25,000, according to Sullair.
Sullair President and CEO John Randall leaves his signature on the air compressor. The company also donated $10,000 to the American Heart Association, and Randall said such donations are important for the company to part of the Michigan City community.
Samantha Netluch, left, development director of impact campaigns for the American Heart Association, speaks with Jennifer Ohlinger, Sullair senior communications manager, and company Vice President David Andrews about AHA’s “Hard Hats with Hearts” initiative to spread awareness of heart disease among those employed in the construction industry.
Employees line up to leave signatures or write messages on the compressor. Randall said it’s the fifth air compressor the company has donated to the ARA. A previous compressor was colored pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
