MICHIGAN CITY — To honor American Heart Month and help in the fight against heart disease, a Michigan City-based manufacturing company has made donations to show it has a “heart of gold.”

Sullair made donations this month of $10,000 to the American Heart Association, and also donated a custom-designed 185 Series portable air compressor to the American Rental Association.

