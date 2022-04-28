La PORTE — On Sunday at 2 p.m. the La Porte Community Concert Association is bringing Sundae & Mr. Goessl to the stage at Kesling Intermediate School, 306 E. 18th St., La Porte.
This husband and wife duo put on a show that blends blues, swing, country and Latin sounds. According to the Concert Association, they’ll perform hits from the roaring 20s to modern classics by utilizing technique, technology and unique instrumentation. Their music will include vintage and classic jazz standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.