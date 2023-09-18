top story
Sunflowers everywhere for La Porte's 24th annual downtown festival
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City's Catholic parishes may see consolidation in wake of falling attendance, priest shortage
- La Porte's Brenna Sobecki awarded ISU President's Scholarship
- Two suspects charged after man robbed, injured at Michigan City gas station
- A new outlook on life: Marquette's Shoppa views the world differently after nearly dying from CO poisoning
- Officials say SoLa groundbreaking ushers in new boom cycle to Michigan City
- Chicago artist/educator joins Lubeznik Center for the Arts as new curator
- Michigan City Park Board wants to end agreement with Amtrak for U.S. 12 trail crossing
- Michigan City man back behind bars after latest arrest on drugs and weapon charges
- La Porte County Family YMCA to study feasibility of new Michigan City center
- No offense, special teams: Michigan City's stelar defensive effort goes to waste in shutout loss to Merrillville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.