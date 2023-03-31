Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
SOUTH BEND — A 16-year-old boy convicted of the molestation and slaying of a 6-year-old New Carlisle girl in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 64 years in prison.
St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford sentenced Anthony Hutchens to 55 years for the murder and nine years for child molestation, with the sentences to be served consecutively. He had faced a maximum of 65 years for the murder, and 16 years for child molesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.