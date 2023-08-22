The temporary lights have a rated wattage of 150 per bulb and the LED emitter life is approximately 50,000 hours. They will be used during the boating season until funding is found for permanent lights.
On the Michigan City Lighthouse pier on Monday, members of the public check out the new temporary lights set up for safer walking and navigation.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
The temporary lights have a rated wattage of 150 per bulb and the LED emitter life is approximately 50,000 hours. They will be used during the boating season until funding is found for permanent lights.
MICHIGAN CITY — Light is an essential part of navigation, especially out on the open water. A bright light can be the difference between success and disaster, but a temporary solution has been put up in Michigan City while funding is sought for a permanent fix.
On Monday, members of the Michigan City Port Authority and interested residents came to the Lighthouse Pier, where new temporary lights were set up underneath the cat walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.