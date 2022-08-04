NIPSCO said the powerful storms that crossed the area late Wednesday afternoon left nearly 23,000 customers without power as high winds brought trees down on power lines and snapped some poles. As of late Thursday afternoon, power had been restored to all but about 1,800.
MICHIGAN CITY — Severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon caused a large number of electric power outages across Northern Indiana, with Lake and Porter counties most impacted, according to NIPSCO.
High winds and heavy rain downed trees, poles and power lines during the brief but severe storm late Wednesday afternoon. NIPSCO crews continue working to assess damage, make repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible, the utility said.
