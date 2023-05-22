Staff at Indian Trail Elementary Schoo, in La Porte were joined by La Porte County EMS in responding to a “patient” during a drill before receiving their designation as a Project ADAM Heart Safe School on Thursday.
Indian Trail was one of three schools in the county to receive Heart Safe School designations on Thursday. Also earning the accreditation were La Porte High School and Prairie View Elementary in Rolling Prairie.
Indian Trail Elementary staff, from left, Monica Baugh, Sara Bohle and Karen Waltz, perform CPR and use an AED on a mannequin during the drill before becoming the fifth school in the county to be Heart Safe certified.
Indian Trail Elementary School was designated a Project ADAM Heart Safe School on Thursday. From left are teacher Sara Bohle; Principal Lisa Marks; Play for Jake Foundation founder Julie West; state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; La Porte Community School Supt. Mark Francesconi; New Prairie High School teacher Tonya Aerts; and Indian Trail teacher Karen Waltz.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte High School students perform CPR on a patient during a drill before receiving their designation as a Project ADAM Heart Safe School on Thursday.
Photo Provided / LPCSC
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
Staff members at Prairie View Elementary in Rolling Prairie show off the banner they received for earning Project Adam Heart Safe status.
Photo provided / New Prairie United School Corp.
La Porte High School students perform CPR on a patient and call 911 during a drill, which is a requirement for receiving Heart Safe designation.
Photo provided / LPCSC
La PORTE — More schools in La Porte County are now safer as far preparedness for cardiac emergencies, with three joining the ranks of Indiana schools with Project ADAM Heart Safe School designations.
“This is important work that they’re doing. It’s protecting their student body, protecting families who are involved with the school, it’s protecting the entire community,” Nick Hogan, injury prevention coordinator at Riley Children’s Hospital, said Thursday at Indian Trail Elementary School in La Porte.
