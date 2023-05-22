La PORTE — More schools in La Porte County are now safer as far preparedness for cardiac emergencies, with three joining the ranks of Indiana schools with Project ADAM Heart Safe School designations.

“This is important work that they’re doing. It’s protecting their student body, protecting families who are involved with the school, it’s protecting the entire community,” Nick Hogan, injury prevention coordinator at Riley Children’s Hospital, said Thursday at Indian Trail Elementary School in La Porte.

