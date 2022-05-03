La PORTE – La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd and Jail Commander Capt. Al Ott have announced the promotions of three deputies assigned to the Jail Division.
Sgt. Jeff Holt, who was hired on Dec. 1, 2014, and previously served as the shift sergeant on the afternoon shift, has been promoted to assistant jail commander of operations and is now a member of the jail administration.
