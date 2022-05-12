WESTVILLE — "This is a beautiful day in Northwest Indiana as we prepare to seal this time capsule into the cornerstone of the building that we now call 'Technology'... This event is the culmination of nearly 10 years of effort on the part of this campus. We hope that by the time you read this, the fruits of our labor will be evident."
Those words were written by former Purdue-North Central Chancellor Dale W. Alspaugh on Sept. 27, 1995 — before the Westville campus became part of Purdue University Northwest — for a 25-year time capsule in the cornerstone of the newly built Technology Building.
It was among the cache of items revealed to guests from the almost forgotten capsule on May 4 by PNW archivist Joseph Coates, and Kayla Vasilko of the Westville Warriors campus group.
The day was sunny and warm — not unlike when the capsule was sealed — but the unveiling was held inside the Library Services Building, where the fruits of the university's past labor was evident, at least in part, in the progress of technology.
The copper case — secured in duct tape that had long since deteriorated — was opened to reveal a banner for the student senate, an annual report, a booklet celebrating the 17th anniversary of the PNC classes and services advisory committee, a 1994-96 general catalogue, and spring class list.
Also inside were a record book, VHS tape, ball cap, letters written by university officials, the student government constitution, a registration card students had to fill out by hand to sign up for classes, and the then-current enrollment at the university.
"So this is one of those things that, as an archivist, I really like," Coates said. "It gives you a snapshot of time. So it has things that really mark where the campus was; where we were going at that time, people's outlooks – sort of that personal history."
He noted the university hadn't even settled on a standardized typeface, so all the fonts were different; some letters were created on a typewriter (Windows 95 had just come out) and others were printed utilizing dot matrix, which isn't seen anymore.
"One of the problems of doing ceremonies like this is that usually the contents aren't terribly exciting," Coates said.
"It's not like where they buried the Plymouth Belvedere down in the ground and stuff, which ended up being rusted out, so a lot of time when you have something like this, people are like 'Oh, that's great,' but, you know, it's a lot more pedestrian.
"For the general public it can be kind of boring, but for historians, it's the kind of thing they really like."
Coates said the unveiling was supposed to be held in 2020, but was delayed two years, partly due to the pandemic, and partly due to many officials not being aware the capsule was there.
It was actually opened through the efforts of Vasilko, a PNW student who, while working on an independent study project about the unification of PNC with Purdue Calumet, came across a book co-written by Coates that referenced it. She couldn't remember any capsule being opened in 2020, and approached Coates to get the ball rolling.
"The thing that stuck with me the most is Chancellor Alspaugh's letter, where he describes how beautiful things were back then and just their idea for the foundation of what they were creating for the future; and if you look at the dedication video, it shows the old technology from 1995 and how cutting edge that was back then.
"It's just incredible to see the progression of time captured in these artifacts and that video — how much we've grown in different ways and how much we have left to grow," Vasilko said.
The capsule opening also factored into her role as president of the Westville Warriors, a team of more than 300 students promoting equal programming for the Westville and Hammond campuses, she said.
"So one of our main goals is to foster community and awareness of the incredible treasure we have here on campus."
While looking at the items from 1995, Stephen Turner, PNW vice chancellor for finance and administration, noted how the technology had changed.
"The differences in the way we actually provide instruction and actually run the business of the university is remarkable. You literally had to carry [a registration card] around and have it signed by the department to make sure you have a seat in your class."
Turner noted he'd been with the university since 1998, three years after the time capsule was hidden.
"It's certainly a kind of flashback moment for us. It makes me wonder what we will put in the time capsule for 25 years from now. It's amusing to consider how they saw the future then. It's very interesting."
Sociology professor Kim Scipes, who worked with Vasilko on her independent study project, said the items brought back how friendly and supportive the Westville campus has always been, including its smaller class sizes, ability for professors to learn all their students' names, and willingness to help anyone succeed who really wants to learn.
"I think the thing that [Vasilko] pointed out, which made sense, is the hopefulness, the future of the university. It really was a thriving place before unification. And you see that conveyed in the tapes and the comments and stuff."
To view a digitized version of the tape found in the time capsule, visit pnwdigital.libraryhost.com/items/show/123.
