La Porte County Sheriff Ron Heeg holds one of the 20 AEDs received from Bolt for the Heart at a presentation ceremony Wednesday at Franciscan Beacon Hospital in La Porte. The LCSO is now 100% AED equipped, and Bolt for the Heart founder Pierre Twer, right, said the organization will next focus on smaller agencies in the county.
Julie West, founder of the Play for Jake Foundation, said, “Just looking out at all these officers and just knowing that these devices are going in their cars, it warms my heart. It makes me feel safe.”
Members of the Michigan City Police Department show off some the 13 AEDs they received from proceeds from the Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun last fall in Michigan City. The 2023 event will take place in October in La Porte.
La Porte County Sheriff Ron Heeg holds one of the 20 AEDs received from Bolt for the Heart at a presentation ceremony Wednesday at Franciscan Beacon Hospital in La Porte. The LCSO is now 100% AED equipped, and Bolt for the Heart founder Pierre Twer, right, said the organization will next focus on smaller agencies in the county.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Julie West, founder of the Play for Jake Foundation, said, “Just looking out at all these officers and just knowing that these devices are going in their cars, it warms my heart. It makes me feel safe.”
Members of the Michigan City Police Department show off some the 13 AEDs they received from proceeds from the Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun last fall in Michigan City. The 2023 event will take place in October in La Porte.
La PORTE — So that citizens experiencing sudden cardiac arrest have a better chance at survival, La Porte County law enforcement personnel received more life-saving equipment on Wednesday.
At Franciscan Beacon Hospital in La Porte, several agencies in La Porte and Porter counties received automatic external defibrillators – AEDs – to be placed in squad cars. If an officer responds to a call and a citizen goes into sudden cardiac arrest, they will be equipped and prepared, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.