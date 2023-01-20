The concept for a new Ivy Tech building on Franklin Street in Michigan City, would be two floors and approximately 39,000 square feet. According to Chancellor Aco Sakoski, the building would dedicate 15,000 square feet to lab space to allow more hands-on experience for students.
According to Site Director Marc Rodriquez, different areas of the current Ivy Tech building are compartmentalized to different areas of HVAC. To modernize the system, on top of other issues including plumbing and sewage, would be more extravagant financially. “We don’t have the space to expand,” he said.
Currently, the Ivy Tech building has rooms to accommodate students in CNA, medical assistant and other healthcare programs. In partnership with Healthlinc, Ivy Tech hopes to dedicate the second floor of a new building primarily to such programs and add new nursing and pharmacy tech programs.
The concept for a new Ivy Tech building on Franklin Street in Michigan City, would be two floors and approximately 39,000 square feet. According to Chancellor Aco Sakoski, the building would dedicate 15,000 square feet to lab space to allow more hands-on experience for students.
Photo provided / GMB Architects + Engineering
Though the current Ivy Tech building has 65,959 square feet, only 22,362 square feet is being used for classes and administration. The rest is not being used or is only used for storage.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
According to Site Director Marc Rodriquez, different areas of the current Ivy Tech building are compartmentalized to different areas of HVAC. To modernize the system, on top of other issues including plumbing and sewage, would be more extravagant financially. “We don’t have the space to expand,” he said.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
The new building will provide training opportunities for those who wish to go into the healthcare field, and also house a lab for advanced manufacturing.
Photo provided / GMB Architects + Engineering
The infrastructure of the building, according to Sakoski, is extremely outdated. He stated that to renovate the infrastructure would be more expensive than a new building.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Currently, the Ivy Tech building has rooms to accommodate students in CNA, medical assistant and other healthcare programs. In partnership with Healthlinc, Ivy Tech hopes to dedicate the second floor of a new building primarily to such programs and add new nursing and pharmacy tech programs.
MICHIGAN CITY — Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Chancellor Aco Sakoski has proposed a new building to be constructed on the site of the old Ivy Tech Community College to help Michigan City meet its workforce needs.
Designed by GMB Architects + Engineering of Indianapolis, the proposed building would be situated on the same site as the current building and be approximately 39,000 square feet with two stories, according to a presentation by Sakoski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.