The family of a Trail Creek man whose wife recently passed away is desperately seeking to find his dog, Irie, who ran away this week. Anyone with information should contact the Michigan City Animal Hospital.
TRAIL CREEK — A local resident who was recently “devastated” by the loss of his wife of 55 years is now facing another big loss, and his daughter is reaching out to the community for help.
“I am pleading for any help in getting the news out about my Father’s lost dog,” Heather Bucher said. “I know it’s hard when anyone’s pet is lost, but this feels even more urgent due to my Dad’s circumstances.”
