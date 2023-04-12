Indiana TRIO President Maceo Rainey and a staffer for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, talk with TRIO students from Purdue Northwest about the importance of attending college and contributing to the state and global market economy in Washington.
Rainey meets with U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at his office in Washington to advocate for federal funding of Trio Programs in Indiana to support college access and opportunity for income-eligible and first-generation college students.
Photo provided / TRIO Talent Search at PNW
Hundreds of Trio College Access and Opportunity professionals from around the country attended advocacy meetings in Washington recently to push for increased funding for the programs.
TRIO Students from the Upward Bound Project at PNW visited Washington, D.C., on a spring break college tour.
WASHINGTON – A program that allows low-income and other students to gain access to, and graduate from, college is in need of more funding due to inflation and more students seeking help, and representatives recently went to Captiol Hill to ask for help.
Indiana TRIO is a participant chapter of the TRIO community that consists of statewide chapters across the country, according to Maceo Rainey, director of the TRIO Educational Talent Search Program at Purdue University Northwest.
