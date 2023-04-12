WASHINGTON – A program that allows low-income and other students to gain access to, and graduate from, college is in need of more funding due to inflation and more students seeking help, and representatives recently went to Captiol Hill to ask for help.

Indiana TRIO is a participant chapter of the TRIO community that consists of statewide chapters across the country, according to Maceo Rainey, director of the TRIO Educational Talent Search Program at Purdue University Northwest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.