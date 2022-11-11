Crash photo 1

A truck driver was extricated from his vehicle and flown by a medical helicopter to a Chicago hospital for treatment of critical injuries following a crash on I-94 at the entrance to the eastbound scales in Pine Township, just west of Michigan City on Thursday morning. Indiana State Police said a straight truck rear-ended a semi trailer in the ramp lane. The Pines Fire Department responded to the scene and conducted the “extensive extrication” before the driver of the box truck was treated by paramedics from Northwest Health-Porter and then flown to Chicago by Lutheran Air. Also assisting at the scene were the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and Joe’s Towing.

 Photos provided / Indiana State Police

