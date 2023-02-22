About 17 pounds of marijuana were seized by Indiana State Police after a driver failed to pull over for a traffic stop in Springfield Township on Saturday, and led troopers on a pursuit that ended with a crash on State Road 49 in Chesterton.
Earlier Saturday, the same trooper pulled over a car on I-94 at the U.S.20 / U.S. 35 exit in Michigan City. A search of that vehicle yielded a pound of marijuana products, 60 grams of cocaine, 96 Xanax tablets and 76 Adderall tablets.
Photos provided / Indiana State Police
More than $10,000 in cash was also found in the vehicle after the crash, and the driver, an Aurora, Illinois, man, is facing multiple felony charges in La Porte County.
MICHIGAN CITY — An Indiana State Police Lowell Post trooper had an eventful day Saturday when two traffic stops led to two arrests and the seizure of 18 pounds of marijuana, $10,000 in cash and other illegal narcotics.
At 7 a.m. on Feb. 18, the trooper stopped a Chevrolet Cruze on I-94 near the U.S. 35/U.S. 20 exit in Michigan City for a traffic violation.
