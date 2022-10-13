U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh speaks with a union laborer outside of the construction site along the South Shore Line at 11th Street in Michigan City, where new tracks and platforms are being installed. Walsh toured the site, funded partially with federal dollars, on Wednesday morning.
Construction workers prepare the bed for the second set of tracks near 11th Street. The $491.12 million project will include a second set of tracks from Gary to Michigan City, dramatically reducing commute time to Chicago.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st, right, listens to construction workers at the work site near where the new 11th Street Station will be constructed as part of NICTD’s Double Track NWI project.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Mrvan, left, and Walsh, center, speak with Mike Noland, president and general manager of the South Shore Line about the timetable for completion of the project.
Work continues on the new platform at 11th Street. Work on the new track and platform is expected to be completed this fall, with the entire project scheduled for completion by mid-2024.
Walsh and Mrvan also toured NICTD’s Mid/End of Life Railcar building, where South Shore train cars are repaired near the Carroll Street station in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Michigan City on Wednesday to see the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District complex and check the progress of construction on its Double Track NWI project and the 11th Street Station.
Walsh, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st, and South Shore Line President Michael Noland toured the Mid/End of Life Rail Car facility at the Carroll Street station and the construction site on 11th.
