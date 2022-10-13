MICHIGAN CITY — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Michigan City on Wednesday to see the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District complex and check the progress of construction on its Double Track NWI project and the 11th Street Station.

Walsh, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st, and South Shore Line President Michael Noland toured the Mid/End of Life Rail Car facility at the Carroll Street station and the construction site on 11th.

