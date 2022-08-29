JACKSON Twp. — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been charged with operating while intoxicated after running a vehicle off the roadway in unincorporated Jackson Township on Friday, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the police, the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 26, when a resident of the 400 block of Burdick Road, about three miles west of County Line Road, called to report that a U.S. Postal Service truck ran “off the roadway onto his property and come to a stop in the front yard of his residence.”
