UNION MILLS — Five years after his great-aunt’s passing, and 10 years after donating a kidney to save her life, a Union Mills resident wants to share his story – to encourage others to make the same decision and to dispel any myths about the procedure.

Nathan Hynek, a 29-year-old police officer for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, said he made the decision to donate a kidney to his 71-year-old great-aunt, Jackie Kray, back in 2013, after learning she had severe health issues and few options.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.