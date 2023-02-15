Thanks to the donation of his kidney, NICTD Police Officer Nathan Hynek and his great-aunt, Jackie Kray, were able to spend five more quality years together before she passed. Now, the Union Mills resident wants to tell his story to inspire future generations to consider becoming a donor.
Due to issues with her heart and blood pressure, Kray began to suffer kidney failure, Hynek said. Rather than allow her to go through dialysis or be put on a national waiting list, Hynek’s family did blood and tissue match tests, which showed Hynek was a 100 percent match.
According to Hynek, many people in his family, including Kray, told him that he did not have to go through with the operation. But he said he had no anxieties about his decision other than pre-surgery jitters, and the decision brought him closer to his family.
Thanks to the donation of his kidney, NICTD Police Officer Nathan Hynek and his great-aunt, Jackie Kray, were able to spend five more quality years together before she passed. Now, the Union Mills resident wants to tell his story to inspire future generations to consider becoming a donor.
Photos provided
Due to issues with her heart and blood pressure, Kray began to suffer kidney failure, Hynek said. Rather than allow her to go through dialysis or be put on a national waiting list, Hynek’s family did blood and tissue match tests, which showed Hynek was a 100 percent match.
Photos provided
According to Hynek, many people in his family, including Kray, told him that he did not have to go through with the operation. But he said he had no anxieties about his decision other than pre-surgery jitters, and the decision brought him closer to his family.
UNION MILLS — Five years after his great-aunt’s passing, and 10 years after donating a kidney to save her life, a Union Mills resident wants to share his story – to encourage others to make the same decision and to dispel any myths about the procedure.
Nathan Hynek, a 29-year-old police officer for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, said he made the decision to donate a kidney to his 71-year-old great-aunt, Jackie Kray, back in 2013, after learning she had severe health issues and few options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.