Visitors browse booths at the Women in Faith of La Porte First United Methodist Church’s 2022 Arts & Crafts Show at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. This year’s show will run Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
La PORTE — The women of the La Porte First United Methodist Church invite county residents to their annual Arts & Crafts Show at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This event is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Bev Barnes, president of the United Women in Faith. “All the money raised from this show is donated to organizations that benefit people in need. The funds are distributed locally, statewide, nationally and globally.”
