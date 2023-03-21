Cans, wrappers, plastic bags and more were collected at the event, which is expected to be the first of several at the beach. Organizers say they plan to have one on the second Saturday of every month through the spring and summer. The next is scheduled for April 8.
Event Coordinator Eliza Roberts said Unsalted No Sharks donates 10% of its annual profits to clean water initiatives. It also started a separate fundraiser with the Dig Deep Right to Water Project, a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles dedicated to bringing clean water to homes across America.
Volunteers gather for a photo after filling 35 buckets full of trash at Washington Park Beach during Unsalted No Sharks’ first beach clean event on Saturday.
Photo provided / Sam Luke Weber
A volunteer removes some of the trash so beach-goers and wildlife could enjoy a cleaner environment.
Photos provided / Sam Luke Weber
The event saw 30 volunteers participate to clean up Washington Park Beach, which suffered from plenty of litter, despite what this barrel had to say.
MICHIGAN CITY — It took two hours and 30 volunteers, but Michigan City-based clothing store Unsalted No Sharks was able to fill 35 buckets full of litter and trash on Saturday, making Washington Park Beach just a little bit cleaner.
During the event, which was the store’s first organized beach clean, residents from the Michigan City area came over with buckets to collect cans, wrappers, plastic bags and more so both beach-goers and wildlife could enjoy a cleaner environment.
