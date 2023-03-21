MICHIGAN CITY — It took two hours and 30 volunteers, but Michigan City-based clothing store Unsalted No Sharks was able to fill 35 buckets full of litter and trash on Saturday, making Washington Park Beach just a little bit cleaner.

During the event, which was the store’s first organized beach clean, residents from the Michigan City area came over with buckets to collect cans, wrappers, plastic bags and more so both beach-goers and wildlife could enjoy a cleaner environment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.