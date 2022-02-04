La PORTE — Demolition is in the works for a blighted house on the south side of La Porte with the site slated for a future affordable home.
The La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety last month approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Housing Opportunities of Valparaiso to use Community Development Block Grant funds to demolish a vacant at 708 Kingsporte Ave.
“The outcome would be for Housing Opportunities to construct a single-family, owner-occupied house on that property,” CDBG program manager Mary Ann Richards said at the Jan. 19 meeting.
Mayor Tom Dermody asked about the timeline for work.
“This is an absolute dump and I know people are going in and out of that house. I guess my one question is, ‘How soon can we demolish this house?’ Number two, ‘How quickly will Housing Opportunities begin construction?” he asked.
According to Richards, the plan is to tear down the house in the spring due to steps involved in demolition.
“I’m hoping to have the house demolished by end of April, middle of May. We have to get quotes and then go through the process. Hopefully there are contractors available to submit quotes and demolish it,” Richards said.
She did not know when a new house would be constructed.
“It’s doubtful it would be this year, so it would be a vacant lot, which is better than a haven for drug addicts,” Richards said.
Dermody asked if they were required to work with Housing Opportunities.
“Or can we open that up, because I’d hate to just ... I’ve seen some of these organizations, they just sit on a lot and nothing gets done for a year or two. Can’t we open it up to first-come first-serve?” Dermody said.
Richards said the end result must be affordable housing.
“Housing Opportunities specializes with low- to moderate-income families and only does housing that is affordable. If we opened it up to private developers ... they would have to certify that they are going to construct and remain affordable and I don’t know if there’s that many developers ... interested in doing that,” she said.
According to Richards, organizations such as Housing Opportunities are good candidates because they can acquire grants to lower construction costs.
“They can afford to do the affordable housing requirement,” Richards said.
Dermody asked if the project could be opened to similar housing organizations like Habitat for Humanity.
“If someone could do it this year ... and they’ve become very aggressive about wanting to build affordable homes ... we would basically be shutting them out,” Dermody said.
Board of Works member Jessica Romine noted that rising building costs are impacting such organizations.
“The issues right now are that building costs are so high that many of these organizations, including the La Porte (County) Habitat for Humanity, are choosing not to build because they can’t do so affordably for families – even with grant money.
“I don’t disagree, I think it should go to whoever is able to do it first. I just think that they’re all under pressure because real costs are so extravagant,” Romine said.
Richards also explained Housing Opportunities already owns the lot, but there was nothing to prohibit a joint project.
“In years past we have given grants to Habitat and to the old Parents and Friends to purchase property or demolish property that they’ve constructed affordable housing on. Butterfly Gardens is a joint project. There’s also some individual lots that were infill that were projects with Habitat.
“There’s nothing to preclude or exclude Habitat from participating in addition to Housing Opportunities,” Richards said.
Dermody asked if the door to the house had been bolted. “They were in there a couple weeks ago. They had broken open that side door. We’re going to have to monitor that closely.”
Richards confirmed that Housing Opportunities had secured the house.
