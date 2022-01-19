INDIANAPOLIS — Though all of Indiana is now in the riskiest red category for COVID-19 spread threat, House Republicans pushed through a proposal Tuesday to severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
But the move faces resistance from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP state Senate leaders.
The Republican-dominated House voted 58-35, largely along party lines, in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
Supporters maintain the bill would protect individual rights by forcing employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical or religious objections and limit them to requiring COVID-19 tests no more than once a week.
It also requires businesses to accept as a vaccine exemption a worker’s medical test results showing some level of immunity through a previous infection; and makes anyone fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccination eligible for unemployment benefits.
Major business organizations argued against the proposed exemptions, which employers would have to accept from workers “without further inquiry.”
Republican House Majority Leader Matt Lehman of Berne said workers shouldn’t lose their jobs over not being willing to get the vaccination.
"I am vaccinated, I would encourage you to get vaccinated,” said Lehman, the bill’s sponsor. “But this isn’t about the effectiveness of the vaccine or the ineffectiveness of the vaccine. This is about the right of the individual, as an employee, what their rights are.”
The fast-spreading omicron variant has pushed Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to an average of nearly 14,000 a day, according to Indiana State Department of Health tracking, the highest level during the pandemic.
In the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk, updated Wednesday, the entire state is now in the most dangerous red level.
La Porte County had an average of 1,122 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, with a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 28.88%, though that rate was dropping slowly.
On Tuesday, there were 193 new cases reported and an all-test positivity rate of 26.7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indiana hospitals were treating more than 3,400 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday — a number that's up about 190% from two months ago and the highest since mid-December 2020, before vaccines were widely available.
The state has averaged more than 50 deaths a day since mid-December, and the pandemic death total has reached almost 20,000. There were 118 deaths reported Tuesday.
Indiana’s vaccination rate has stagnated for months despite pleas from Holcomb and medical groups for more people to get the shots. Indiana has the country’s ninth lowest rate for a fully vaccinated population at 52.6%, according to the CDC.
The vote on exemptions came after the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week to block the Biden administration’s attempt to require vaccinations or testing for workers at big companies.
The court, however, let stand a federal vaccination requirement for most health-care workers, so Indiana hospital systems with vaccine mandates wouldn’t be effected by the proposed state law.
Holcomb and top Senate leaders have opposed the bill as wrongly interfering in the decisions of private businesses. The Senate is advancing a bill limited to administrative steps Holcomb says are needed to end his statewide COVID-19 public health emergency by allowing the state to keep receiving enhanced federal funding for Medicaid and food assistance programs.
Those steps are included in the House bill, but House Republicans have pushed the vaccination mandate limits in response to conservative grievances over government-ordered virus precautions.
Democratic Rep. Ed DeLaney of Indianapolis criticized the House proposal as doing nothing to improve the state’s low vaccination rate and only encouraging those who don’t want to get the shots.
“Liars and hypocrites and chickens can sign a piece of paper saying they have a religious exemption and the employer must accept it,” DeLaney said.
Seven Republican House members joined Democrats in voting against the bill, with some arguing that it didn’t go far enough by not seeking an outright ban on workplace vaccination requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.