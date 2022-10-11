Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla reaffirmed the school’s commitment to support students in Northwest Indiana. He is shown at Ivy Tech’s Chancellor’s Ball with Aco Sikoski, left, Valparaiso Campus chancellor; and Louis Gonzalez, Lake County Campus chancellor.
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University President José Padilla has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to support students throughout the region.
At Ivy Tech Community College’s annual Chancellors’ Scholarship event on Oct. 6, Padilla informed 20 Northwest Indiana scholarship recipients that they would receive substantial financial support to attend Valpo, once they complete their associate degree at Ivy Tech.
