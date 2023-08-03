On La Porte's Pine Lake on Saturday, as part of LakeFest, residents and visitors watched as decked-out boats, some with costumed boaters on board, cruised the lake as part of the annual Venetian Boat Parade.
Spectators watch from the La Porte Yacht Club as the six different decorated craft, designed with different themes, cruised by. The event was sponsored by the Yacht Club and the La Porte Lake Association.
The boats paraded around the lake so people could see the designs and themes from their home. All proceeds went to the Lake Association to help protect the lakes from invasive species and other threats.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Judges and boating enthusiasts look on as their favorite craft pass by. The event was designed in the style of the famous boat rides in Venice, Italy.
La PORTE — Seeing costumed boaters in the middle of Pine Lake may seem a little strange outside of Halloween, but it was all for a good cause last weekend – keeping the lake clean for future use.
As part of the La Porte LakeFest celebration, residents who love to sail got to decorate their boats and show them in the Venetian Boat Parade, an event created in conjunction with the La Porte Lake Association and La Porte Yacht Club.
