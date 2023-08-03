La PORTE — Seeing costumed boaters in the middle of Pine Lake may seem a little strange outside of Halloween, but it was all for a good cause last weekend – keeping the lake clean for future use.

As part of the La Porte LakeFest celebration, residents who love to sail got to decorate their boats and show them in the Venetian Boat Parade, an event created in conjunction with the La Porte Lake Association and La Porte Yacht Club.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.