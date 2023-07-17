On Thursday, July 13, the La Porte County Fair hosted a program dedicated to honoring county veterans. Fair marketing intern Grant Ott-Large, who organized the event, said they wanted to do something outside of Veterans Day to show those who served that they are appreciated.
After he spoke to the veterans in attendance, Jim Arnold was presented a quilt for own his service by members of the Quilts of Valor. Janet Levihn, left, and Flo Schneider wrapped the quilt around Arnold after giving a short dedication.
Arnold said all his years of public service allowed him to meet people and see parts of the world many never get the opportunity to see. He also spoke to the youth of America, saying any time the nation has needed them, young people have responded.
Veterans and their families visit some of the booths set up by organizations serving veterans. Ott-Large said “I think a lot of people take them for granted. Just celebrating them is something we really wanted to show to the community...”
On Thursday, July 13, the La Porte County Fair hosted a program dedicated to honoring county veterans. Fair marketing intern Grant Ott-Large, who organized the event, said they wanted to do something outside of Veterans Day to show those who served that they are appreciated.
Photo provided
After he spoke to the veterans in attendance, Jim Arnold was presented a quilt for own his service by members of the Quilts of Valor. Janet Levihn, left, and Flo Schneider wrapped the quilt around Arnold after giving a short dedication.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Veterans got a free pass to the fair and could speak to vendors from organizations in La Porte County and surrounding counties that serve those who served in all branches of the military.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Arnold said all his years of public service allowed him to meet people and see parts of the world many never get the opportunity to see. He also spoke to the youth of America, saying any time the nation has needed them, young people have responded.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
A raffle was also conducted for a special quilt made by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, an organization dedicated to making quilts to give to veterans.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Veterans and their families visit some of the booths set up by organizations serving veterans. Ott-Large said “I think a lot of people take them for granted. Just celebrating them is something we really wanted to show to the community...”
La PORTE — Although Veterans Day is four months away, La Porte County vets got some appreciation for their service on Thursday, and one spoke about his experience and the importance of what those in the military have done for America.
At the La Porte County Fair, veterans of all branches and all conflicts were welcomed by the La Porte County Fair Board. All day, those who served got a free pass to the fair and could speak to vendors from organizations in La Porte County and surrounding counties that serve those who served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.